Proposed New Government Training Program

… for insurance execs. These unfortunate and misunderstood citizens need our help. Like many in our evolving society, their occupation has become outdated and unnecessary. Perhaps if we create a program to help train these people for 21st century jobs, we can finally, as a society, feel okay about making the transition to universal healthcare for all US citizens.

But we must take care of these unfortunate victims of the transition. How can they be expected to maintain multiple mansions, yachts, jets, and private islands without being successfully transitioned to another job sector? We must also help them understand that sometimes sacrifices need to be made in the short term during their transition.

They may need to adjust their lifestyle from an eight or nine figure income to a mere seven, or God forbid, high six figure income. I’m sure with enough support, we CAN help these victims of social evolution adapt to perhaps a SINGLE mansion, and perhaps only two or three luxury sedans. With adequate training and support, I’m sure these poor souls can again be productive members of society, and through their noble sacrifice, enable us to finally make sure that all Americans have access to top notch healthcare without going bankrupt. God bless them and help them through these difficult times.