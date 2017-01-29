Help me out folks - What are the limits and legalities of Executive Orders?

I can and will do some research, but there are probably some very smart folks here that can thumbnail some things for me. The immigration EO is just one example. I thought policy likes this was the purview of the Legislative branch. ??? I thought the exec branch could give recommendation, direction, tell congress what he will/won;t back, etc, but that congress had to present bills on issues of this magnitude.

So how far can the POTUS go with EOs? What's next? I know the courts are pushing back as we speak but how much damage can be done by mandate? Am I missing something? This does NOT seem like the three branch system I learned about!