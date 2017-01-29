Newsvine

Help me out folks - What are the limits and legalities of Executive Orders?

By GreatLakesGuy
Sun Jan 29, 2017 1:13 PM
I can and will do some research, but there are probably some very smart folks here that can thumbnail some things for me.  The immigration EO is just one example.  I thought policy likes this was the purview of the Legislative branch.  ???  I thought the exec branch could give recommendation, direction, tell congress what he will/won;t back, etc, but that congress had to present bills on issues of this magnitude.

So how far can the POTUS go with EOs?  What's next?  I know the courts are pushing back as we speak but how much damage can be done by mandate?  Am I missing something?  This does NOT seem like the three branch system I learned about!

