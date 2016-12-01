Breitbart Declares War After Kellogg Pulls Advertising

After Kellogg severed ties with Brainfart:

“Breitbart News is the largest platform for pro-family content anywhere on the Internet. We are fearless advocates for traditional American values, perhaps most important among them is freedom of speech, or our motto ‘more voices, not less.’ For Kellogg’s, an American brand, to blacklist Breitbart News in order to placate left-wing totalitarians is a disgraceful act of cowardice. They insult our incredibly diverse staff and spit in the face of our 45,000,000 highly engaged, highly perceptive, highly loyal readers, many of whom are Kellogg’s customers. Boycotting Breitbart News for presenting mainstream American ideas is an act of discrimination and intense prejudice. If you serve Kellogg’s products to your family, you are serving up bigotry at your breakfast table.”

Look at that last line. The sheer audacity... the hypocrisy... the misinformation... the propaganda machine churns on.

We really, really need to push for accreditation standards and label media sources what they are: news, entertainment, or complete bullshit.

Kudos for Kellogg!