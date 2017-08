Appears that there's some new law skirting coming for people that just cant shoot fast enough! A new, ATF approved, trigger licensing that converts semi-auto AR-15 style weapons to near full auto. No special licensing. Hooray! Can't wait til these hit the street!

UPDATE: Apparently this is a couple years old. Surprised I haven't seen much about it.

WTF ATF? WTF 'Murika? I'm a gun owner and really don;t want to see these coming to a theater near me!