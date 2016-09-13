Newsvine

GreatLakesGuy

About Articles: 3 Seeds: 18 Comments: 3153 Since: Jun 2014

WATCH: Deplorable Trump Supporter Punches Protester And Slaps Woman At Rally | Addicting Info | The Knowledge You Crave

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by GreatLakesGuy View Original Article: Addicting Info
Seeded on Tue Sep 13, 2016 5:00 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

During a rally in Ashville, North Carolina on Monday, a Trump fan was filmed physically assaulting some protesters with the Republican nominee’s full support as he gave the thumbs up.

At the top of some bleachers, a middle-aged white guy can be seen grabbing and punching a male protester. Security intervened, but rather than remove the Trump supporter for committing an actual crime, they kicked out the protesters instead.

Example 93,452 of why Hillary was at least in the ballpark for her "deplorable" comment.  Many of these people are simply complete douche bags.

Yet - it all seems to get a pass.  The world has moved on.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor