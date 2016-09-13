WATCH: Deplorable Trump Supporter Punches Protester And Slaps Woman At Rally | Addicting Info | The Knowledge You Crave

During a rally in Ashville, North Carolina on Monday, a Trump fan was filmed physically assaulting some protesters with the Republican nominee’s full support as he gave the thumbs up. At the top of some bleachers, a middle-aged white guy can be seen grabbing and punching a male protester. Security intervened, but rather than remove the Trump supporter for committing an actual crime, they kicked out the protesters instead.

Example 93,452 of why Hillary was at least in the ballpark for her "deplorable" comment. Many of these people are simply complete douche bags.

Yet - it all seems to get a pass. The world has moved on.