Carnival Cruise Liner Destroy Marina With Its Wake

Seeded by GreatLakesGuy View Original Article: The Huffington Post
Cruise ships suck. This cruise ship wrecks a Marina and Carnival can't wait to make bigger ships!  Cruise ships are an environmental nightmare spewing filth wherever they travel.  I've seen more than one beautiful port wrecked by their presence.  Surrounded by debris, spewing sewage, pumping nasty pollution out their stacks.  Turning otherwise beautiful destinations into eye sores.  Just say no.

