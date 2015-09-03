Kim Davis, Kentucky Clerk Blocking Gay Marriages, Has Had Her Own Marital Strife - NBC News

"Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis was divorced three times and had children out of wedlock before experiencing a religious awakening that cemented her obedience to Christian scripture...."

Davis, an Apostolic Christian, says her commitment to her faith came after she found "a message of grace" four years ago when she went to church following the death of her mother-in-law.

"I am not perfect. No one is," she said in her statement. "But I am forgiven and I love my Lord and must be obedient to Him and to the Word of God."